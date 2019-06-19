Listen Live Sports

Thief takes Marilyn Monroe statue from Hollywood gazebo

June 19, 2019 2:39 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goodbye, Norma Jean?

Officials say someone climbed a more than two-story tall Hollywood public art piece and stole a statue of Marilyn Monroe.

The statue depicting Monroe in her iconic pose from the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch” went missing early Monday from the “Four Ladies of Hollywood” gazebo.

Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell says a witness saw someone climb the gazebo on the Hollywood Walk Fame and saw off the statue.

Los Angeles police say investigators have recovered fingerprints from the gazebo.

The gazebo was erected in 1994. It pays tribute to women in film, with depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong making up the structure’s pillars.

Monroe, whose real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, died in 1962.

