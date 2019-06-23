On June 23, 1967, bassist John Entwistle of The Who married Alison Wise.

In 1970, Chubby Checker was arrested at Niagara Falls, New York, after authorities found marijuana, hashish and some unidentified drugs in Checker’s car.

In 1972, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles perform together for the last time. They have since reunited.

In 1975, Alice Cooper broke six ribs after falling off the stage during a concert in Vancouver.

Advertisement

In 1987, singer Tiffany began her tour of performances at shopping malls in Paramus (pah-RAM’-us), New Jersey.

In 1989, New Kids On The Block were nearly thrown out of a hotel in Anaheim, California. They were caught throwing balloons filled with Kool-Aid at guests.

In 1994, Barry Manilow’s first musical, “Copacabana” — based on his 1976 hit song — opened in London.

In 1996, actor Robert Downey Junior was arrested on drug charges after authorities found crack cocaine, heroin and an unloaded .357 Magnum revolver in his truck during a traffic stop in Malibu, California.

In 2016, bluegrass pioneer Ralph Stanley died of skin cancer at his home in Sandy Ridge, Virginia, at the age of 89.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 79. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 73. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 72. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 63. Actress Frances McDormand is 62. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 57. Director Josh Whedon (“The Avengers,” ”Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 55. Singer Chico DeBarge is 49. Actress Selma Blair is 47. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 45. Singer KT Tunstall is 44. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 44. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 42. Actress Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 39. Singer Duffy is 35.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.