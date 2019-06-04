On June 4, 1963, The Searchers released their debut single, a cover of The Drifters’ “Sweets for My Sweet.”

In 1967, “The Monkees” TV show won an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

In 1973, Murry Wilson, the father of Beach Boys Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, died of a heart attack at age 55. He managed the band at the beginning of its career.

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band released their “Born in the USA” album.

In 1991, Billy Crystal got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His movie “City Slickers” opened a few days later.

In 1992, the “young Elvis” stamp beat out the “Vegas Elvis” stamp in a contest conducted by the U.S. Postal Service. More than a million votes were tallied.

In 1997, bassist Ronnie Lane of Small Faces died after a battle with multiple sclerosis at his home in Trinidad, Colorado. Lane was 51. That same day, the body of singer Jeff Buckley was found floating in a riverfront harbor in Memphis, Tennessee. Buckley was 30.

Also in 1997, actor Matthew Perry entered a drug rehabilitation program for addiction to prescription painkillers.

In 2000, rapper Eminem was arrested outside a club in Warren, Michigan, on two felony weapons accounts. Police say he used an unloaded pistol to hit a man kissing his wife. He was later sentenced to probation and fines.

In 2005, Creed announced their breakup. They have since reunited.

In 2007, Paris Hilton began serving a 23-day jail sentence for breaking probation. She was transferred after three days to her own home for house arrest after she developed a psychological condition. She later returned to jail to finish her sentence.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bruce Dern is 83. Singer-actress Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 75. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 74. Bassist Danny Brown of The Fixx is 68. Actor Parker Stevenson is 67. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 63. Singer El DeBarge is 58. Actress Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 57. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 55. Singer Al B. Sure! is 51. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 51. Ron Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 50. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 48. Actor Noah Wyle (WY’-lee) (“ER”) is 48. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 45. Actor Russell Brand is 44. Actress Angelina Jolie is 44. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 41. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 39. Model Bar Refaeli (ruh-FEHL’-ee) is 34. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 29.

