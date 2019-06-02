On June 2, 1962, Island Records released its first single, “Twist Baby” by Owen Gray. Island became home to such acts as Jethro Tull and Traffic. Later, reggae artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers were featured on the label.

In 1973, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham dumped a bucket of water over promoter Bill Graham following an argument at a show in San Francisco.

In 1978, Bruce Springsteen’s album “Darkness on the Edge of Town” was released.

In 1989, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman married model Mandy Smith. He was 48, she was 19. They divorced in 1991.

In 1993, Ronald Ray Howard’s murder trial began in Austin, Texas. Prosecutors said Howard killed a state trooper after listening to 2Pac’s “2Pacalypse Now” album. Howard was convicted and sentenced to death.

In 1996, game show host Ray Combs hanged himself in the mental ward of a hospital in Glendale, California. Combs hosted “The New Family Feud.” He was 40 and had six children.

In 2001, Tom Petty married longtime girlfriend Dana York in Las Vegas.

In 2008, Bo Diddley died of heart failure at his home in Archer, Florida. He was 79.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Sally Kellerman is 82. Actor Ron Ely (EE’-lee) (“Tarzan”) is 81. Actor Stacy Keach is 78. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 78. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 76. Singer Chubby Tavares of Tavares is 75. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 71. Actress Joanna Gleason is 69. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24”) is 65. Comedian Dana Carvey is 64. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 64. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 59. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 58. Actor Navid Negahban (nah-VEED’ neh-GAH’-bahn) (“Homeland,” ”24″) is 55. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 51. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 49. Actress Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 49. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 48. Comedian Wayne Brady is 47. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 47. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 43. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 42. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 41. Actress Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 41. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ”Dodgeball”) is 41. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ”Scream 3″) is 41. Actress Morena Baccarin (mor-AY’-nah BAK’-ah-rin) (“Gotham,” ”Homeland”) is 40. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 39. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 39. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 36. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 33. Actress Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is 31.

