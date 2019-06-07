On June 7, 1954, Bill Haley and his Comets recorded “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” Big Joe Turner’s version was just about to hit number one on the R-and-B chart.

In 1958, Prince Rogers Nelson, who became the musician Prince, was born in Minneapolis.

In 1963, the Rolling Stones debuted on UK TV on the show “Thank Your Lucky Stars.” They also released their first single, “Come On.”

In 1966, Roy Orbison’s first wife, Claudette, was killed in a motorcycle accident that Orbison witnessed.

In 1969, the two-record rock opera “Tommy” hit the U.S. album chart. It would become the first Who album to make it into the U.S. top ten.

Also in 1969, the band Blind Faith made its debut at a free concert in London’s Hyde Park.

In 1972, the musical “Grease” opened on Broadway. It had played at a small New York theater for four months.

In 1979, Chuck Berry was charged with three counts of income tax evasion.

In 1982, Elvis Presley’s estate Graceland opened for public tours.

In 1993, a New York judge handed down a ruling in the Woody Allen-Mia Farrow custody case. Farrow won custody of a biological son, Satchel, and two adopted children, Dylan and Moses.

Also in 1993, ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, seven years after the city won the right to build it. Pete Townshend and Chuck Berry were among those on hand for the ceremony.

Also in 1993, Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol.

In 1996, Wal-Mart discontinued sales of the Goo Goo Dolls album “A Boy Named Goo” because of complaints that the little boy on the cover appeared to be abused. The band said what appeared to be blood on the boy’s face was really blackberry juice.

In 2009, singer Bret Michaels of Poison fractured his nose and cut his lip when a piece of scenery hit him in the face at the Tony Awards.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Tom Jones is 79. Actor Ronald Pickup (“The Crown”) is 79. Actor Ken Osmond (Eddie Haskell on “Leave It To Beaver”) is 76. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 73. Actor Liam Neeson is 67. Singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg is 66. Actor William Forsythe is 64. Record producer L.A. Reid is 63. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 62. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 56. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 55. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 53. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 52. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on “Friends”) is 49. Actor Karl Urban (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 47. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 45. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 43. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actress Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 40. Actress Larisa Oleynik (o-LAY’-nihk) (“3rd Rock From The Sun,” ”Boy Meets World) is 38. Actor Michael Cera (SEER’-ruh) (“Juno,” ”Arrested Development”) is 31. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 29. Rapper Fetty Wap (WOP) is 28.

