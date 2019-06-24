On June 24, 1965, John Lennon’s second book, “A Spaniard in the Works,” was published.

In 1967, Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” and Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” were released.

In 1972, Helen Reddy released the song “I Am Woman.”

In 1973, Al Kooper reunited with the original Blues Project for a concert in New York’s Central Park.

Advertisement

In 1987, actor Jackie Gleason died at the age of 71.

In 1990, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fell nine feet through a stage trapdoor during a concert in Saratoga, New York. He had to have nine stitches, but otherwise suffered only cuts and bruises.

Also in 1990, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell quit The Cure. He was replaced by Perry Bamonte, who was a roadie for the band.

In 1995, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam left the stage after seven songs during a San Francisco concert because of stomach flu. Neil Young finished the show but was booed by fans who had come to see Pearl Jam.

In 1997, actor Brian Keith killed himself at his home in Malibu, California. He was 75.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Michele Lee is 77. Singer Arthur Brown is 77. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 76. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 75. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 74. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 72. Actor Peter Weller is 72. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 70. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 69. Actress Nancy Allen (“RoboCop”) is 69. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” ”Riptide”) is 63. Singer Astro of UB40 is 62. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 60. Musician Siedah (sy-EE’-dah) Garrett is 59. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 58. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 58. Actress Danielle Spencer (“What’s Happening”) is 54. Actress Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 52. Singer Glenn Medeiros (meh-DER’-ohs) is 49. Actress Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 44. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 42. Actress Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” ”The Office”) is 40. Actress Minka Kelly is 39. Actress Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 38. Actor Justin Hires (2016’s “MacGyver,” ”Rush Hour”) is 34. Singer Solange Knowles is 33. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” ”Under the Dome”) is 28. Actress Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.