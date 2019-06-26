On June 26, 1964, “It’s All Over Now” by The Rolling Stones was released. It was the first Stones song to reach number one in Britain.

In 1965, The Byrds hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which was written by Bob Dylan.

In 1971, promoter Bill Graham announced the closing of his Fillmore East and West concert halls in New York and San Francisco.

In 1975, Sonny and Cher Bono’s divorce was finalized in Santa Monica, California. They had married in 1964. Four days after the divorce, Cher married Greg Allman.

Also in 1975, Van McCoy earned his first gold record for “The Hustle.”

In 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert, in Indianapolis.

In 1982, Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music married Lucy Helmore.

In 1992, an Oklahoma family sued Van Halen, claiming the band’s fans damaged their property. Van Halen put the family’s phone number on the cover of their “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” album.

In 1996, Van Halen announced original singer David Lee Roth would rejoin the band for a greatest hits album. Singer Sammy Hagar left because of “creative differences.”

Also in 1996, an arrest warrant was issued for Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) after he left a drug rehabilitation center in Los Angeles without permission. He turned up a few days later at another treatment center.

In 2010, original Kinks bassist Pete Quaife died of kidney failure in Herlev, Denmark. He was 66.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 85. Singer Billy Davis Junior of the Fifth Dimension is 81. Singer Georgie Fame is 76. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 73. Singer Brenda Holloway is 73. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 68. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 64. Actor Gedde Watanabe (GED’-ee wah-tah-NAH’-bee) (“ER,” ”Sixteen Candles”) is 64. Singer Chris Isaak is 63. Singer Patty Smyth is 62. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 60. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 56. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 51. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 50. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” ”Boogie Nights”) is 49. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”) is 49. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone,” ”The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 49. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 49. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 49. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 45. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 45. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 40. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 40. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Slackers,” ”Rushmore”) is 39. Actress Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 35. Actress Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 27. Singer-actress Ariana Grande (GRAHN’-day) is 26.

