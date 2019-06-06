On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters’ hits “Only You,” ”The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Advertisement

In 1969, Rod Stewart signed a solo recording contract with Mercury Records. He had previously sung for the Jeff Beck Group.

In 1971, the “Ed Sullivan Show” was canceled after 23 years. It was TV’s longest-running variety show.

In 1977, Stevie Wonder delivered an unannounced lecture to a class at UCLA studying the record industry.

In 1990, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, declared that 2 Live Crew’s “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” was obscene. Two days later, a record store owner was charged for selling the hit rap album.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 80. Country singer Joe Stampley is 76. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 75. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 72. Singer Dwight Twilley is 68. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY’-ur-steen) is 67. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 64. Actress Amanda Pays is 60. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 60. Comedian Colin Quinn is 60. Guitarist Steve Vai (VY) is 59. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 58. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 56. Bassist Sean Ysealt (ee-SULT’) (White Zombie) is 53. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 52. Actor Paul Giamatti is 52. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 51. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 49. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 46. Singer Uncle Kracker is 45. Actress Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ”My Two Dads”) is 44. Jazz singer Somi is 43. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.