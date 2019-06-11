On June 11, 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis performed one of two scheduled shows at a New York club. He went home before the second show because the press had been openly hostile toward him, and the show had poor ticket sales.

In 1965, the Rolling Stones released “Got Live If You Want It.” Screams from the audience nearly drowned out the music.

In 1966, Janis Joplin performed with Big Brother and the Holding Company for the first time in San Francisco.

Also in 1966, European radio stations falsely reported that Roger Daltrey of The Who was dead. The truth was that Pete Townshend had minor injuries from a car accident a few days earlier and the stations reported bad information.

In 1969, David Bowie released “Space Oddity” as a single, to coincide with the first lunar landing.

In 1976, Wild Cherry released the single “Play That Funky Music.”

In 1978, the Rolling Stones released the album “Some Girls,” which caused controversy because of raunchy lyrics in the title song.

In 1979, actor John Wayne died of cancer at the age of 72.

In 1993, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the movie based on Tina Turner’s autobiography, was released nationwide.

In 1999, actor DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. McCoy on “Star Trek,” died outside Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 79.

In 2002, Paul McCartney married Heather Mills at a castle in Ireland. They have since divorced.

Also in 2002, “American Idol” premiered on Fox.

In 2007, the final episode of “The Sopranos” aired on HBO.

In 2010, Ozzy Osbourne led a crowd of more than 52,000 at Dodger Stadium in a 60-second scream to set a world record for longest scream by a crowd.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Johnny Brown (“Laugh-In”) is 82. Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 79. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 75. Actress Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 74. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 70. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 67. Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 66. Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 60. Talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”) is 59. Singer Gioia (JOY’-ah) Bruno of Expose’ is 56. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 53. Country singer Bruce Robison is 53. Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 50. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 50. Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 45. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 43. Actor Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Actor Shia LaBeouf (SHY’-uh luh-BUF’) is 33.

