On June 13, 1958, Frank Zappa graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California.

In 1970, Christine McVie released a solo album, then announced her retirement from music. She was back within a year, joining her husband, John McVie, in Fleetwood Mac.

In 1972, singer Clyde McPhatter died in New York City of complications from heart, liver and kidney diseases. He was 38.

In 1980, Pat Benatar opened a home game for the Philadelphia Phillies by playing a brief set on a makeshift stage and dancing with the Phillies’ mascot, a large green duck.

In 1986, bandleader and clarinetist Benny Goodman died in New York at the age of 77.

In 1992, President Clinton upset rapper Sister Souljah by comparing her comments after the Los Angeles riots to something David Duke might say. Souljah had said, “If black people kill black people every day, why not have a week and kill white people?”

In 1995, country singer Ty Herndon was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and drug possession, less than two hours before he was to perform at a police convention in Texas.

In 1998, a 25-year-old fan was struck by lightning while sitting on the lower deck of RFK Stadium in Washington during the Tibetan Freedom Concert. She survived with severe burns.

In 2005, a jury in Los Angeles acquitted Michael Jackson of all ten counts of child molestation.

In 2008, a jury in Chicago acquitted R. Kelly of having sex with an underage girl and videotaping it.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath (“Sesame Street”) is 87. Magician Siegfried of Siegfried and Roy is 80. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 76. Singer Dennis Locorriere of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show is 70. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia”) is 68. Actor Richard Thomas is 68. Comedian Tim Allen is 66. Actress Ally Sheedy is 57. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 57. Bassist Paul deLisle (deh-LYL’) of Smash Mouth is 56. Singer David Gray is 51. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 51. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 50. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 50. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 49. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 45. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ”That Thing You Do!”) is 41. Actor Chris Evans (“The Fantastic Four”) is 38. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 34. Actress Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 33. Actresses Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 33. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass” films) is 29.

