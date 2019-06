On June 15, 1963, “Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto became a hit on the American pop chart. It was the first Japanese song ever to go to number one in the U.S.

In 1964, Peter and Gordon arrived for their first U.S. tour.

In 1965, Bob Dylan recorded the song “Like A Rolling Stone” at Columbia Records’ studios in New York.

In 1966, The Beatles released “Yesterday and Today” with its controversial “butcher” sleeve: a photo of The Beatles surrounded by bloody baby doll parts. The cover was changed to a more conventional photo, and the butcher version became a collector’s item.

In 1967, guitarist Peter Green left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers to form Fleetwood Mac. Green abruptly left the band in 1970.

In 1982, bassist Pete Farndon quit The Pretenders, one day before guitarist James Honeyman-Scott died.

In 1992, Bruce Springsteen kicked off a summer tour in Stockholm. It was his first tour without the E Street Band.

In 1995, Jewish leaders demanded an apology from Michael Jackson over his song “They Don’t Care About Us,” which contained anti-Semitic slang words.

In 1996, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald died at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 78.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 85. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 73. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ”Shakespeare in Love”) is 70. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 70. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 68. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 65. Actor Jim Belushi is 65. Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 64. Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 64. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 62. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 56. Actress Helen Hunt is 56. Actress Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 55. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 55. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 53. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 53. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 50. Actress Leah Remini (LEE’-uh REH’-muh-nee) (“King of Queens”) is 49. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 48. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 47. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 46. Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 44. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 43. Former child actor Christopher Castle (“Step By Step,” ”Beethoven” films) is 39. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 38. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 35. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 29.

