Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

June 6, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of June 5, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,515,983; $89.88.

2. Metallica; $3,771,174; $101.05.

Advertisement

3. Eric Church; $2,834,784; $92.41.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

4. Pink; $2,213,911; $139.86.

5. Justin Timberlake; $2,036,267; $133.68.

6. Post Malone; $1,857,722; $87.36.

7. Cher; $1,634,099; $122.14.

8. Ariana Grande; $1,588,068; $111.82.

9. Michael Bublé; $1,501,474; $120.63.

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

10. KISS; $1,373,284; $110.47.

11. John Mayer; $1,349,589; $119.90.

12. Bad Bunny; $1,303,591; $95.32.

13. Backstreet Boys; $1,301,722; $99.67.

14. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,249,979; $102.01.

15. André Rieu; $1,247,554; $79.04.

16. Blake Shelton; $1,072,462; $90.53.

17. Mumford & Sons; $1,064,406; $71.00.

18. Travis Scott; $1,028,797; $75.95.

19. Shawn Mendes; $982,467; $69.89.

20. Kenny Chesney; $958,861; $86.44.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.