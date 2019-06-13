Listen Live Sports

UK police assess comic’s battery-acid quip about politicians

June 13, 2019 12:45 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — British police say they are “assessing” a comedian’s joke about throwing battery acid at politicians, a quip that was condemned by Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage.

Discussing recent milkshake-hurlings at politicians including Farage, Jo Brand said on a BBC radio comedy show: “‘Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?”

Farage said the joke was “incitement of violence and the police need to act.”

The BBC said the program, “Heresy,” featured panelists saying “things which are deliberately provocative and go against societal norms but are not intended to be taken seriously.”

London’s Metropolitan Police force confirmed Thursday that it had received an allegation of incitement to violence that is “currently being assessed.”

It was not clear who made the complaint to police.

