The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

June 27, 2019 4:02 pm
 
1. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

5. “The Hidden Power of F*cking Up” by The Try Guys (Dey Street)

6. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

7. “Unsolved” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

8. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

9. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Bantam)

11. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

13. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)

14. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

15. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

16. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

17. “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett (Harper Collins)

18. “There Goes My Heart” by Bella Andre (Oak Press)

19. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

20. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

21. “Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

22. “Till There Was You” by Marie Force (HTJB)

23. “The Lemon Sisters” by Jill Shalvis (William Morrow Paperback)

24. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

25. “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

