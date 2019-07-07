Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actor Cameron Boyce dies at age 20

July 7, 2019 12:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants” and the Adam Sandler “Grown Ups” movies, has died. He was 20 years old.

Boyce, who played Carlos Oscar De Vil in “Descendants,” died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson.

An official cause of death has not been announced. A statement from his family says he passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was the result of an ongoing medical condition.

Boyce acted in television and film. His film credits include “Mirrors” and “Eagle Eye.”

Advertisement

A Disney Channel spokesperson says in a statement Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world from a young age and wanted to make a difference in peoples’ lives through humanitarian work.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.