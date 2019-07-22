Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Actress charged with drug possession in North Carolina

July 22, 2019 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Actress Sonja Sohn, who played a detective in the HBO series “The Wire,” is facing charges of felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office in Dare County, North Carolina, says Sohn, whose legal name is Sonja Plack, was arrested after midnight Sunday in Manteo on the Outer Banks.

Authorities say it happened after a traffic stop. Sohn was a passenger in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says a K-9 detected the smell of drugs, and a purse with cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found after a search.

Bail was set at $1,500 for the 55-year-old actress, and she was released from the county detention center. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Advertisement

Sohn also has had roles in TV series including “The Chi,” and “The Originals.”

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate