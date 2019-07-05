Listen Live Sports

Alabama officer who once arrested the Allman Brothers dies

July 5, 2019 4:22 pm
 
JACKSON, Ala. (AP) — A one-time Alabama police chief who arrested the Allman Brothers Band on drug charges nearly 50 years ago has died.

Longtime law enforcement officer Maryln Cranford died June 26 at age 81. A funeral home obituary announcing his death doesn’t list a cause of death.

But the obituary does note that Cranford’s “claim to fame” was arresting the Southern rock band in 1971.

Cranford was working as police chief in the town of Jackson when he saw band members walk into a truck stop. Cranford arrested 10 members including brothers Duane and Gregg Allman on multiple drug charges.

They cases were later reduced to disturbing the peace, and the group paid fines and court costs.

The band released its “At Fillmore East” live album a few months later.

