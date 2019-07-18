Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Arizona waterfall featured in Beyoncé ‘Lion King’ video

July 18, 2019 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — For a few hours, Beyoncé had a famed blue-green waterfall in northern Arizona to herself.

The Havasupai (hav-uh-SU’-peye) Tribe says it was honored to grant the singer’s request to film part of her latest music video on its reservation deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

Tribal Chairwoman Muriel Uqualla says it’s a testament to the beauty of the tribe’s homeland.

Some campers weren’t feeling the love when the popular Havasu Falls was closed off for hours. Permits to hike there sell out quickly each year.

Advertisement

Beyoncé’s song, “Spirit,” is featured in the live-action remake of “The Lion King,” which opens this week in movie theaters nationwide. She voices lioness Nala.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Sedona’s Red Rock State Park also appears briefly in the video with Beyoncé leaning against a barren tree.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.