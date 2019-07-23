Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Attorney Avenatti faces judge in Stormy Daniels-related case

July 23, 2019 6:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — California attorney Michael Avenatti is due to return to a New York court to face charges accusing him of cheating porn star Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in a book deal.

The pretrial hearing Tuesday is likely to be routine, with a discussion of when written arguments must be submitted and when evidence will be shared among attorneys.

Avenatti faces other criminal charges in New York and Los Angeles related to claims that he tried to extort up to $25 million from sportswear giant Nike and defrauded clients in California. A trial in the Nike-related case is scheduled for Nov. 12. Avenatti denies all of the allegations.

Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander