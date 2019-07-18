Listen Live Sports

Author Laura Lippman has 5-book deal, not all of them novels

July 18, 2019 9:13 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning crime novelist Laura Lippman has several new books planned, not all of them fiction.

Lippman has reached a five-book deal with her current publisher, William Morrow. The deal, announced Thursday, includes three novels, a short story collection and a book of personal essays, her first-ever nonfiction release. Lippman said in a statement that her longtime editor, Carrie Feron, had seen “the potential” of an essay collection, something she hadn’t thought of herself.

Lippman is known for her Baltimore-based Tess Monaghan series and for such standalone novels as “Every Secret Thing,” adapted into a movie starring Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks. She won an Edgar Award for her Monaghan novel “Charm City,” published in 1997.

Online:

www.lauralippman.net/

