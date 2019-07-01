Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Bad Bunny, Khalid to perform on Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ tour

July 1, 2019 10:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is taking its “Up Next” program and playlist on the road.

The streaming service announced Monday that a live series featuring artists from its playlist and its program highlighting breakthrough acts, from Bad Bunny to Khalid, will perform on the “Up Next Live” tour.

Seven artists will each perform one date on the seven-city trek, which kicks off July 9 with Bad Bunny in Milan, Italy, and wraps up on Aug. 23 with multi-platinum singer Khalid in Washington, D.C. The concerts are free for Apple Music subscribers.

The tour will also include singer-songwriters Jessie Reyez on July 19 in San Francisco, King Princess on July 25 in Brooklyn, New York, and Lewis Capaldi on July 31 in Paris. Daniel Caesar, who won his first Grammy this year, will perform on Aug. 9 in London, and Grammy and Emmy-nominated country singer Ashley McBryde will perform on Aug. 16 in Chicago.

Each month Apple Music will feature a budding artist in its “Up Next” program, while its “Up Next” playlist include songs by rising and breakthrough performers.

___

http://apple.co/amupnextlive

