Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker are hitched

NEW YORK (AP) — With a nod to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Amy Landecker announced on Instagram that she is “of Bradley,” elopement style.

Landecker said Thursday she wed her fellow “Handmaid” co-star Bradley Whitford with their children and dogs, Izzy and Otis, as witnesses. They were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara.

The groom wore a blue suit jacket. The bride held a bouquet and tied the knot in a blue print day dress.

Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence and Landecker played Mrs. Mackenzie on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the hit Hulu series. Representatives for the couple confirmed the happy news.

