Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cardi B postpones Indianapolis concert due to threat

July 31, 2019 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rapper Cardi B postponed an Indianapolis concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.

A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday’s planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, saying: “My safety and your safety first.”

The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena. Security told concertgoers in line to get in Tuesday night of the postponement.

Indianapolis police say the investigation is ongoing. The department posted on Twitter that there was an “unverified threat to the artist,” but no immediate threat to public safety.

Advertisement

Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement the show was postponed due to “circumstances beyond anyone’s control.” The concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'