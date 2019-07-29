Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free until mid-century

July 29, 2019 6:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo will remain free to all until mid-century under an agreement zoo operators reached with the city’s park district.

The Lincoln Park Zoological Society, which operates the zoo, and the Chicago Park District, which owns the zoo’s land and buildings on the city’s North Side, extended their operating agreement to Dec. 31, 2049.

Zoological society CEO Kevin Bell says keeping the zoo free is a great thing for the city and for people visiting Chicago.

The zoo has its origins in 1868 with a gift of swans. With about 3.42 million visitors in 2018, Lincoln Park is by far the most popular of Chicago’s museums and nature parks. Of the others, only Shedd Aquarium (1.9 million) and Brookfield Zoo (1.91 million) approached the 2 million-visitor threshold last year.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA