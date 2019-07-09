Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Cosplayer’s delight: Marvel TV show props to be auctioned

July 9, 2019 5:15 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here’s a chance to bring cosplay to a new level.

Costumes and props from Marvel comics-based TV shows including “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage” are going on the auction block.

The Prop Store, a film and TV memorabilia company, said Tuesday that the sale is set for next month.

The company says Daredevil’s first-version red costume, Misty Knight’s cybernetic arm from “Luke Cage,” and a Colleen Wing cage-fight costume from “Iron Fist” are among the auction items.

The two-day auction of more than 800 lots will be held Aug. 12 and 13 in the Prop Store’s Los Angeles County auction facility and by phone and online.

The lots will be on view Aug. 1 to 13 at the facility and during San Diego Comic-Con, July 17 to 21.

Online:

www.propstore.com/marvel

