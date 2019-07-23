Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Country star Thomas Rhett announces 3rd daughter on the way

July 23, 2019 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Thomas Rhett will have a trio of daughters as he announced on social media that his wife is pregnant with another girl.

Rhett on Tuesday posted a photo of his other two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, posing with their hands on his wife Lauren Akins’ belly. He added that he was “excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings.”

Rhett, who won male artist of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards, often writes about his wife and family on his hit country songs including “Die A Happy Man” and “Life Changes.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander