Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cristela Alonzo calls her book a ‘mixtape memoir’

July 10, 2019 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristela Alonzo is telling her story in words and music, what she calls a “mixtape memoir.”

The actress and producer’s book, “Music to My Years,” comes out Oct. 8. She will track her rise from living with her family in an abandoned diner to her fame as creator and star of the sitcom “Cristela,” and stand-up performer featured in the Netflix special “Lower Classy.” The link is music and television and how they helped define moments in her life, like how the theme to “The Golden Girls” led to a trip to the principal’s office.

In a statement issued Wednesday through Atria Books, Alonzo said she wasn’t inspired by “ego” but out of a desire to connect her story to others.

“Also,” she says of her book, “there’s jokes in it.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.