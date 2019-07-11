Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

David Bromberg fears huge violin collection must be split up

July 11, 2019 11:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WLIMINGTON, Del. (AP) — David Bromberg, a master of stringed-instrument Americana, says a deal to sell his massive collection of historic violins to the Library of Congress has fallen through.

The singer-songwriter and session musician has compiled a collection of 263 historic American violins over the years, and at 73, was hoping to sell it intact for $1.7 million as his retirement plan.

Now he fears the collection will have to be broken up and sold separately.

The Delaware News journal reports that the Library of Congress announced in 2016 that it would buy the collection Bromberg spent 50 years curating. It even set up a center for their study. It would’ve been among the library’s largest instrument collections. Bromberg said library officials told him they now have other priorities.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.