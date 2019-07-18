Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Deneuve, Hawke film ‘The Truth’ to open Venice Film Festival

July 18, 2019 12:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 76TH Venice Film Festival is opening with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “The Truth.”

Festival director Alberto Barbera announced the selection starring Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche in a statement Thursday.

This is the first time in years that Venice has not started with a Hollywood film. Recent openers have included “First Man” and “La La Land.”

“The Truth” features Deneuve as a French movie star who reunites with her daughter and son-in-law after publishing her memoirs. The director said the small family story takes place primarily inside a house.

Advertisement

The film will premiere on the Lido in competition on Aug. 28.

“The Truth” is the Palme d’Or-winning director’s first film to be made outside of Japan. He directed last year’s Oscar-nominated drama “Shoplifters.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.