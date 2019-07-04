Listen Live Sports

Detroit Zoo hosting work of renowned wildlife photographer

July 4, 2019 5:11 pm
 
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Zoo is hosting an exhibition of the work of a renowned wildlife photographer.

The Detroit Zoological Society is presenting “Thomas D. Mangelsen — A Life in the Wild ” that’s scheduled to run until Sept. 10 at the zoo in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak.

The 40 photographs are located in the exhibit gallery in the Ford Education Center and the exhibition, which is free with zoo admission, will be open during regular zoo hours. Included in the exhibition is “Polar Dance,” a photo of two wild polar bears appearing to waltz in the Arctic.

Mangelsen was named the 2011 Conservation Photographer of the Year by Nature’s Best Photography, placing his work in the permanent collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

