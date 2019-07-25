Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Drake signs creative partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

July 25, 2019 3:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Drake has two new partners: SiriusXM and Pandora.

The two companies which merged earlier this year announced Thursday that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper.

The new deal includes “a dedicated station, curated music, and collaborations with creative talent.” The roll-out will start later this year.

Drake is one of the world’s top-streamed artists. He previously had a radio show on Apple Music, did a commercial for the brand and launched new music on the streaming platform, giving Apple an exclusive for a time period over competitors.

Drake has had 35 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won four Grammy Awards.

