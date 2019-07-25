Listen Live Sports

Electronic music festival returning to downtown Miami

July 25, 2019 7:28 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — One of the world’s top electronic music festivals is returning to downtown Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that city commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday to approve an agreement with Ultra Music Festival. The three-day electronic dance music event will return to Bayfront Park in March 2020.

Commissioners voted not to renew a contract with the festival last fall, after complaints from downtown residents who oppose the event’s large crowds and heavy traffic. The two-decade-old festival draws tens of thousands of electronic music fans and performers from all over the world.

Ultra organizers moved the festival to Virginia Key this past spring, but logistical issues and sound complaints from new neighbors prompted organizers not to seek another year at that location.

Although some residents continue to oppose the return to downtown Miami, many business owners welcome the economic boost.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

