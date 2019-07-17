Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Ex-teacher admits hiding camera in summer camp bathroom

July 17, 2019 8:20 am
 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey elementary school teacher has admitted recording boys with a hidden camera at a summer camp and taking an explicit photo of a student.

Thomas Guzzi Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to official misconduct, manufacturing child pornography and distributing child pornography files.

The 39-year-old was a stage manager for the Broadway Theatre of Pitman camp and had taught at Winslow Elementary School in Vineland. He admitted manufacturing child pornography with video of teenage boys taken in the camp’s restrooms and also taking a photo of a boy exposing his genitals.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Guzzi would face up to 17 years in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years when sentenced in September. He would have to register as a sex offender and be barred from public employment.

