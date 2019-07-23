Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
George Hodgman, author of best-seller ‘Bettyville,’ dies

July 23, 2019 2:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Author George Hodgman, whose best-selling memoir “Bettyville” about caring for his ailing mother in rural Missouri won him critical acclaim, has died in his New York apartment.

Hodgman died Saturday at the age of 60. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his cousin, Molly Roarty, says the cause of death is pending.

The longtime editor’s career included stints at Vanity Fair, Houghton Mifflin and Simon & Schuster. When he lost his job in 2011 as publishers downsized, he went to Paris, Missouri, to see his mother Betty for what was supposed to be a short visit. He wound up caring for her as her dementia worsened. She died in 2015 at the age of 93.

His book about the experience was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award.

