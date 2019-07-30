Listen Live Sports

Global Citizen Festival to feature H.E.R, others

July 30, 2019 10:21 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys are some of the headliners at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival.

Organizers on Tuesday also announced OneRepublic, H.E.R and Carole King are among the other artists who will appear at the event on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 28.

Special performances are planned by French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts.

The festival calls on government and businesses to fight infectious diseases, empower women and girls, combat plastic pollution and provide quality education.

Queen’s Brian May says the group believes the “concert will be a milestone” to generate practical solutions to the world’s troubles.

MSNBC will simulcast the festival, and iHeartMedia will broadcast the festival on radio.

