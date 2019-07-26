Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 26, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Will Hurd, R-Texas; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Marianne Williamson.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Nadler.

“Fox News Sunday” — Mulvaney.

