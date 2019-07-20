Listen Live Sports

Hack leads to strange tweets, web posts from London police

July 20, 2019 9:08 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The official Twitter account of London’s Metropolitan Police Service has been briefly hacked, leading to a number of unusual tweets from the force, also known as Scotland Yard.

One of the posts on the Twitter account @metpoliceuk late Friday called for British rapper Digga D’s release.

The force said Saturday that bogus messages also appeared on the news section of its website. It said the security breach was limited to the service it uses to issue press releases and its police information technology system had not been compromised.

Like other police departments, Scotland Yard uses Twitter to warn the public about possible dangers and to provide information to journalists for publication.

