Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Illegal trash dumper leaves witty nod to Arlo Guthrie song

July 31, 2019 11:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Whoever dumped trash at the building made famous in Arlo Guthrie’s 1967 Thanksgiving protest anthem “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” has a sense of humor.

The director of what’s now the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, discovered Tuesday that someone had filled the dumpster with garbage and left a grubby sofa nearby.

They also left a sign that said: “Officer Obie told me to do it.”

The sign was a reference to former Stockbridge Police Chief William Obanhein, the Officer Obie of the song who arrested Guthrie for illegally dumping trash.

Advertisement

Guthrie, who was traveling Tuesday, said in a note to The Berkshire Eagle through a family member, “I hope they left an envelope with some money in it.”

According to the song, an envelope with a name on it led to Guthrie’s arrest.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'