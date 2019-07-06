Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Indiana rural letter carriers museum getting new home

July 6, 2019 9:31 am
 
HOPE, Ind. (AP) — Plans are moving forward on a new, permanent home for the Indiana Rural Letter Carriers Association Museum.

The (Columbus) Republic reports the building slated to house the museum is in the town of Hope, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

For several years, the museum was housed in a small, wood-frame building on the town square to commemorate Hope’s longest continuous rural mail delivery service in the state, which dates to October 1896. That building was demolished in 2015 and the Yellow Trail Museum became caretaker of its artifacts.

The Yellow Trail Museum acquired the new building, a former photography studio, and efforts are underway to raise money for improvements. It’s not known when the new Indiana Rural Letter Carriers Association Museum will open to the public.

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

