Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar appear on new Beyonce album

July 16, 2019 11:53 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce’s new album inspired by “The Lion King” features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce announced Tuesday that “The Lion King: The Gift,” which will be released Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.

In the new version of “The Lion King,” in theaters Friday, Beyonce voices the character of Nala. Beyonce curated and executive produced “The Lion King: The Gift,” which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.

Jay-Z appears on the song “Mood 4 Eva.” Blue Ivy is featured on “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyonce’s song “Spirit,” released last week, is featured in the film and appears on both the official “Lion King” soundtrack as well as “The Lion King: The Gift.”

