Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Correction: Kim Kardashian West-Kimono Backlash story

July 2, 2019 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story July 1 about Kim Kardashian West’s decision to rename a clothing line, The Associated Press included the wrong link to her tweet making the announcement.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Kim Kardashian West finds solution to Kimono backlash

Social media has spoken about Kim Kardashian West’s Kimono clothing line, and she has listened

Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear.

The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

West tweeted Monday that her “brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core.”

She wrote “after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon.”

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.