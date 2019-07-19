Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lawyers: Actor is a victim, special prosecutor unneeded

July 19, 2019 4:23 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for Jussie Smollett have filed motions contending that because the “Empire” TV actor was a victim a judge should reverse his appointment of a special prosecutor.

Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin last month named a special prosecutor to investigate why State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped all charges alleging Smollett made up the attack to promote his career.

Smollett’s defense attorneys in motions filed Friday said the case has been “a travesty of justice.” They want Toomin to drop the special prosecutor appointment, or limit an investigation to “potential misconduct” by prosecutors and police.

The case began in January with Smollett’s allegations he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. He was eventually arrested on charges he lied to police. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

