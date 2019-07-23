Listen Live Sports

Lifetime to follow up on ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docu-series

July 23, 2019 3:15 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Lifetime is still invested in the R. Kelly case.

The network announced Tuesday that it has ordered “Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath,” a four-part series that includes interviews with new survivors and experts on the case.

“Surviving R. Kelly ” was a six-part series that premiered last January. An estimated 12.8 million people watched the series, nominated for an Emmy, that revisited old allegations and brought new ones into the spotlight.

Kelly has been in custody since being indicted this month on charges in Chicago and New York. He’s accused of having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes. He maintains his innocence.

Lifetime will also produce “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” about the New York financier accused of sex crimes with minors and trafficking.

Online: https://www.mylifetime.com/shows/surviving-r-kelly

