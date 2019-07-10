Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Maine couple buys home that inspired ‘The Conjuring’

July 10, 2019 5:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A Maine couple has bought a Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the horror movie “The Conjuring.”

Cory Heinzen tells the Sun Journal in Maine that he’s heard doors opening, footsteps and knocks. He said the house in Harrisville, Rhode Island, is “very busy.”

The movie is based on the story of a family that lived in the farmhouse in the 1970s.

The previous owners said the 1736 farmhouse was indeed haunted — by trespassers hoping to get a glimpse thanks to the 2013 movie.

Advertisement

Heinzen, of Mexico, Maine, said he became interested in the paranormal while bivouacking at a Civil War battlefield and hearing screams and cannons. He and his wife bought the Rhode Island home last month and hope to open it to visitors and investigators later this year.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.