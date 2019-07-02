Listen Live Sports

Maryland man charged in Drag Queen Storytime scuffle

July 2, 2019 5:20 am
 
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) — A man allegedly assaulted a Maryland public library board member during a Drag Queen Storytime library event.

The Capital Gazette reports 28-year-old Scott Thomas Miller was charged with assault and disorderly conduct Saturday.

Anne Arundel County Libraries spokeswoman Christine Feldmann says 30 protesters prayed and talked peacefully outside during the Storytime sessions, which 300 parents and toddlers attended. Two protesters went into a session and started shouting at the performer.

Anne Arundel County Public Library board member Rob Sapp says he asked Miller and the other man to be quiet when Miller shoved him.

Feldman says both men are banned from the county public libraries for a year and the Board of Trustees will consider lifetime bans.

It is unclear whether Miller has an attorney. The other man wasn’t arrested.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

