Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle request ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

July 11, 2019 11:35 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Mexican actor Pablo Lyle says he wants his manslaughter case dismissed under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law for fatally punching a driver during a road-rage incident in Miami.

Miami Herald reports lawyers for Lyle told judges Thursday that it was self-defense.

Circuit Judge Alan Fine set a Stand Your Ground hearing for Aug 22.

Surveillance video shows that during a March 31 traffic incident, 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez got out of his vehicle and angrily tried to confront Lyle and his brother-in-law. Lyle got out of the passenger seat, ran towards Hernandez and punched him. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later.

Lyle says he was defending himself from what he believed to be a violent attacker.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

