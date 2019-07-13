Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New statues, education center honor Neil Armstrong in Ohio

July 13, 2019 9:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — New statues of astronaut Neil Armstrong will be displayed and an education center dedicated in his name as his small Ohio hometown celebrates its native son’s history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine plans to take part in festivities Sunday at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NET’-uh). New statues at the museum depict Armstrong as a boy and as a test pilot.

The museum will dedicate the Neil Armstrong STEM Inspiration Center, promoting science, technology, engineering and math learning.

The western Ohio city of some 10,000 people has already begun commemorations of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 mission when Armstrong became the first man to step onto the moon.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Follow AP’s full coverage of the Apollo 11 anniversary at: https://apnews.com/Apollo11moonlanding

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.