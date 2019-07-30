Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for July 22-28

July 30, 2019 5:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 22-28. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 10.13 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.81 million.

3. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 6.62 million.

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.62 million.

5. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.81 million.

6. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.77 million.

7. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.74 million.

8. “Bring the Funny,” NBC, 4.33 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.302 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 4.3 million.

11. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 4.15 million.

12. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.12 million.

13. “Dateline NBC” (Monday), NBC, 4.04 million.

14. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.896 million.

15. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.895 million.

16. “The Ingraham Angle” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.83 million.

17. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.66 million.

18. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.48 million.

19. “To Tell the Truth,” ABC, 3.46 million.

20. “Instinct,” CBS, 3.35 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

