Nielsen’s top programs for July 8-14

July 16, 2019 4:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 9.81 million.

2. MLB All-Star Game, Fox, 8.15 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.35 million.

4. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 6.05 million.

5. “Bring the Funny,” NBC, 5.97 million.

6. “Home Run Derby,” ESPN, 5.41 million.

7. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 5.044 million.

8. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 5.041 million.

9. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.5 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.2 million.

11. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.16 million.

12. “To Tell the Truth,” ABC, 4.058 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.055 million.

14. “Holey Moley,” ABC, 3.96 million.

15. “ESPY Awards,” ABC, 3.87 million.

16. “The Code,” CBS, 3.85 million.

17. “Bull,” CBS, 3.84 million.

18. “Dateline NBC,” NBC, 3.76 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.739 million.

20. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.738 million.

ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

