Nielsen’s top programs for June 24-30

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 24-30. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “Democratic Debate” (Thursday), NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo, 18.1 million.

2. “Democratic Debate” (Wednesday), NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo, 15.3 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 10.14 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7 million.

5. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.74 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Tuesday), CBS, 4.94 million.

7. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.87 million.

8. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.67 million.

9. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.59 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.53 million.

11. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.44 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.32 million.

13. “Holey Moley,” ABC, 4.31 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.309 million.

15. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 4.274 million.

16. “Songland,” NBC, 4.272 million.

17. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 4.19 million.

18. “To Tell The Truth,” ABC, 4.03 million.

19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.93 million.

20. “Amazing Race,” CBS, 3.82 million.

