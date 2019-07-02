Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for June 24-30

July 2, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 24-30. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “Democratic Debate” (Thursday), NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo, 18.1 million.

2. “Democratic Debate” (Wednesday), NBC, MSNBC, Telemundo, 15.3 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 10.14 million.

Advertisement

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7 million.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

5. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.74 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Tuesday), CBS, 4.94 million.

7. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.87 million.

8. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 4.67 million.

9. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 4.59 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 4.53 million.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

11. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.44 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.32 million.

13. “Holey Moley,” ABC, 4.31 million.

14. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.309 million.

15. “Young Sheldon” (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 4.274 million.

16. “Songland,” NBC, 4.272 million.

17. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 4.19 million.

18. “To Tell The Truth,” ABC, 4.03 million.

19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 3.93 million.

20. “Amazing Race,” CBS, 3.82 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.